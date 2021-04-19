U.S. Coast Guard service member helps a patient check-in for the COVID-19 Vaccine at the Oregon Convention Center mass vaccination site, Portland, Oregon, on April 19, 2021 as 16 Coast Guardsmen of Columbia River Sector support the site. On April 6, President Joe Biden announced that all American adults would be eligible for a coronavirus vaccine by today’s date, as Oregon Guardsmen have now administered over 300,000 vaccinations since being activated. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2021 Date Posted: 04.19.2021 23:53 Photo ID: 6606928 VIRIN: 210419-Z-CH590-0167 Resolution: 6444x4916 Size: 11.42 MB Location: PORTLAND, OR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oregon National Guard continues to support COVID-19 Vaccinations across the state [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.