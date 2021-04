Oregon National Guard continues to support COVID-19 Vaccinations across the state

An Oregon Air National Guard medic administers the COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination clinic at the Oregon Convention Center, Portland, Ore., April 19, 2021. On April 6, President Joe Biden announced that all American adults would be eligible for a coronavirus vaccine by today’s date, as Oregon Guardsmen have now administered over 300,000 vaccinations since being activated. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 04.19.2021
Location: PORTLAND, OR, US