Oregon National Guard continues to support COVID-19 Vaccinations across the state

Oregon Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Ryan Kill, assigned to Headquarters-Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment (left) and Oregon Air National Guard Capt. Daniel Vawter, assigned to the 142nd Wing CERFP (right) discuss the current operational status for the COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at the Oregon Convention Center, Portland, Ore., April 19, 2021. On April 6, President Joe Biden announced that all American adults would be eligible for a coronavirus vaccine by today’s date, as Oregon Guardsmen have now administered over 300,000 vaccinations since being activated. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

