Joint Task Force-Bravo arrives at Trujillo Bay for overwater survival training

Service members with 1st Battalion 228th Aviation Regiment assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, exit a CH-47 Chinook helicopter in Trujillo Bay, Colon, Honduras, April 16, 2021. Members of JTF-B will take part in overwater survival training to improve unit readiness if an overwater emergency were to arise in U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune)

Date Taken: 04.16.2021 Location: TRUJILLO BAY, HN