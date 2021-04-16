Joint Task Force-Bravo arrives at Trujillo Bay for overwater survival training

Service members assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, unload a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter at Trujillo Bay, Colon, Honduras, April 16, 2021. Members of JTF-B will conduct overwater survival training to improve unit readiness if an overwater emergency were to arise in U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune)

