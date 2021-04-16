A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter flies over Trujillo Bay, Colon, Honduras, April 16, 2021. Members from Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, will conduct overwater survival training to improve unit readiness if an overwater emergency were to arise in U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2021 Date Posted: 04.19.2021 20:16 Photo ID: 6606782 VIRIN: 210416-M-LP762-1291 Resolution: 4079x2719 Size: 1.25 MB Location: TRUJILLO BAY, HN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Task Force-Bravo arrives at Trujillo Bay for overwater survival training [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Lauren Brune, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.