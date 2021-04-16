Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force-Bravo arrives at Trujillo Bay for overwater survival training [Image 1 of 5]

    Joint Task Force-Bravo arrives at Trujillo Bay for overwater survival training

    TRUJILLO BAY, HONDURAS

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter flies over Trujillo Bay, Colon, Honduras, April 16, 2021. Members from Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, will conduct overwater survival training to improve unit readiness if an overwater emergency were to arise in U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune)

    This work, Joint Task Force-Bravo arrives at Trujillo Bay for overwater survival training [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Lauren Brune, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

