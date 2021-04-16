Joint Task Force-Bravo arrives at Trujillo Bay for overwater survival training

Service members with 1st Battalion 228th Aviation Regiment assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, arrive at Trujillo Bay in a U.S. Army HH-60L Blackhawk helicopter in Colon, Honduras, April 16, 2021. JTF-Bravo is one of three task forces under the U.S. Southern Command and places a strong emphasis on maintaining competencies and response capabilities to assist both partner nations and U.S. military units operating within SOUTHCOM’s area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune)

Date Posted: 04.19.2021
Location: TRUJILLO BAY, HN