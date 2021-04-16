Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Joint Task Force-Bravo arrives at Trujillo Bay for overwater survival training [Image 3 of 5]

    Joint Task Force-Bravo arrives at Trujillo Bay for overwater survival training

    TRUJILLO BAY, HONDURAS

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Service members with 1st Battalion 228th Aviation Regiment assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, arrive at Trujillo Bay in a U.S. Army HH-60L Blackhawk helicopter in Colon, Honduras, April 16, 2021. JTF-Bravo is one of three task forces under the U.S. Southern Command and places a strong emphasis on maintaining competencies and response capabilities to assist both partner nations and U.S. military units operating within SOUTHCOM’s area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 20:16
    Photo ID: 6606786
    VIRIN: 210416-M-LP762-1387
    Resolution: 3061x2041
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: TRUJILLO BAY, HN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force-Bravo arrives at Trujillo Bay for overwater survival training [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Lauren Brune, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Task Force-Bravo arrives at Trujillo Bay for overwater survival training
    Joint Task Force-Bravo arrives at Trujillo Bay for overwater survival training
    Joint Task Force-Bravo arrives at Trujillo Bay for overwater survival training
    Joint Task Force-Bravo arrives at Trujillo Bay for overwater survival training
    Joint Task Force-Bravo arrives at Trujillo Bay for overwater survival training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Task Force-Bravo
    JTF-B
    Air Force
    Army
    Soto Cano Air Base
    Overwater survival training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT