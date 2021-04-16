Service members with 1st Battalion 228th Aviation Regiment assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, arrive at Trujillo Bay in a U.S. Army HH-60L Blackhawk helicopter in Colon, Honduras, April 16, 2021. JTF-Bravo is one of three task forces under the U.S. Southern Command and places a strong emphasis on maintaining competencies and response capabilities to assist both partner nations and U.S. military units operating within SOUTHCOM’s area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 20:16
|Photo ID:
|6606786
|VIRIN:
|210416-M-LP762-1387
|Resolution:
|3061x2041
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|TRUJILLO BAY, HN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Joint Task Force-Bravo arrives at Trujillo Bay for overwater survival training [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Lauren Brune, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT