Joint Task Force-Bravo arrives at Trujillo Bay for overwater survival training

Soldiers with the 1st Battalion 228th Aviation Regiment assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, remove a shallow water egress training (SWET) chair from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at Trujillo Bay, Colon, Honduras, April 16, 2021. Service members with JTF-B will conduct overwater flight operations, making this training crucial to maintaining unit readiness, and enhancing the team’s ability to respond to a similar real world scenario. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune)

Date Taken: 04.16.2021 Location: TRUJILLO BAY, HN