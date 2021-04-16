Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force-Bravo arrives at Trujillo Bay for overwater survival training [Image 4 of 5]

    Joint Task Force-Bravo arrives at Trujillo Bay for overwater survival training

    TRUJILLO BAY, HONDURAS

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Soldiers with the 1st Battalion 228th Aviation Regiment assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, remove a shallow water egress training (SWET) chair from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at Trujillo Bay, Colon, Honduras, April 16, 2021. Service members with JTF-B will conduct overwater flight operations, making this training crucial to maintaining unit readiness, and enhancing the team’s ability to respond to a similar real world scenario. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force-Bravo arrives at Trujillo Bay for overwater survival training [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Lauren Brune, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

