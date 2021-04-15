121st Fighter Squadron supports Green Flag 21-06 at Nellis AFB

An F-16 Falcon fighter jet assigned to the 121st Fighter Squadron, District of Columbia Air National Guard, prepares to taxi at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 15, 2021. The 113th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airmen from the District of Columbia Air National Guard are responsible for aircraft maintenance including servicing, inspections, launch and recovery, and munitions loading. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Zachary Rufus)

Date Taken: 04.15.2021
Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US