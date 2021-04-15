Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    121st Fighter Squadron supports Green Flag 21-06 at Nellis AFB [Image 3 of 7]

    121st Fighter Squadron supports Green Flag 21-06 at Nellis AFB

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kwari Jackson, F-16 Falcon fighter crew chief, assigned to the 113th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, District of Columbia Air National Guard, preforms pre-flight checks prior to departing for a mission during Green Flag 21-06 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 15, 2021. The 113th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airmen from the District of Columbia Air National Guard are responsible for aircraft maintenance including servicing, inspections, launch and recovery, and munitions loading. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Zachary Rufus)

    IMAGE INFO

    This work, 121st Fighter Squadron supports Green Flag 21-06 at Nellis AFB [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

