121st Fighter Squadron supports Green Flag 21-06 at Nellis AFB

An F-16 Falcon fighter jet assigned to the 21st Fighter Squadron, District of Columbia Air National Guard, taxis down the runway in preparation for take off during Green Flag 21-06 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 15, 2021. Green Flag provides combat training to joint and coalition warfighters in air-land integration and the joint employment of air power in support of the U.S. Army’s National Training Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Zachary Rufus)

