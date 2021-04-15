Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    121st Fighter Squadron supports Green Flag 21-06 at Nellis AFB [Image 2 of 7]

    121st Fighter Squadron supports Green Flag 21-06 at Nellis AFB

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    An F-16 Falcon fighter jet assigned to the 21st Fighter Squadron, District of Columbia Air National Guard, taxis down the runway in preparation for take off during Green Flag 21-06 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 15, 2021. Green Flag provides combat training to joint and coalition warfighters in air-land integration and the joint employment of air power in support of the U.S. Army’s National Training Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Zachary Rufus)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 19:32
    Photo ID: 6606739
    VIRIN: 210415-F-LY743-1001
    Resolution: 4616x3191
    Size: 875.86 KB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 121st Fighter Squadron supports Green Flag 21-06 at Nellis AFB [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    121st Fighter Squadron supports Green Flag 21-06 at Nellis AFB
    121st Fighter Squadron supports Green Flag 21-06 at Nellis AFB
    121st Fighter Squadron supports Green Flag 21-06 at Nellis AFB
    121st Fighter Squadron supports Green Flag 21-06 at Nellis AFB
    121st Fighter Squadron supports Green Flag 21-06 at Nellis AFB
    121st Fighter Squadron supports Green Flag 21-06 at Nellis AFB
    121st Fighter Squadron supports Green Flag 21-06 at Nellis AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Crew Chief
    Fighter Pilot
    Joint Training
    Nellis AFB
    ACC
    GreenFlag

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT