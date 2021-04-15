An F-16 Falcon fighter jet assigned to the 21st Fighter Squadron, District of Columbia Air National Guard, taxis down the runway in preparation for take off during Green Flag 21-06 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 15, 2021. Green Flag provides combat training to joint and coalition warfighters in air-land integration and the joint employment of air power in support of the U.S. Army’s National Training Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Zachary Rufus)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 19:32
|Photo ID:
|6606739
|VIRIN:
|210415-F-LY743-1001
|Resolution:
|4616x3191
|Size:
|875.86 KB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 121st Fighter Squadron supports Green Flag 21-06 at Nellis AFB [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
