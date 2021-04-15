121st Fighter Squadron supports Green Flag 21-06 at Nellis AFB

U.S. Air Force Capt. Charles Kirchner, F-16 Falcon fighter jet pilot assigned to the 121st Fighter Squadron, District of Columbia Air National Guard, climbs into an F-16 Falcon in preparation for a mission during Green Flag 21-06 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 15, 2021. Green Flag provides combat training to joint and coalition warfighters in air-land integration and the joint employment of air power in support of the U.S. Army’s National Training Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Zachary Rufus)
