U.S. Air Force Capt. Charles Kirchner, F-16 Falcon fighter jet pilot assigned to the 121st Fighter Squadron, District of Columbia Air National Guard, preforms pre-flight checks prior to departing for a mission during Green Flag 21-06 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 15, 2021. Green Flag provides combat training to joint and coalition warfighters in air-land integration and the joint employment of air power in support of the U.S. Army’s National Training Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Zachary Rufus

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2021 Date Posted: 04.19.2021 19:27 Photo ID: 6606742 VIRIN: 210415-F-LY743-1002 Resolution: 5014x3677 Size: 1.1 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 121st Fighter Squadron supports Green Flag 21-06 at Nellis AFB [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.