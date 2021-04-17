Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunder air show features Kentucky Air Guard, P-51s [Image 15 of 19]

    Thunder air show features Kentucky Air Guard, P-51s

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2021

    Photo by Dale Greer 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A two-ship P-51 Mustang formation performs an aerial demonstration over Bowman Field in Louisville, Ky., April 17, 2021, as part of the Thunder Over Louisville air show. The top aircraft, nicknamed Swamp Fox, is now privately owned but once belonged to the active inventory of the Kentucky Air National Guard following World War II. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

