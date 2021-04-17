Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunder air show features Kentucky Air Guard, P-51s [Image 6 of 19]

    Thunder air show features Kentucky Air Guard, P-51s

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2021

    Photo by Dale Greer 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A member of the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Special Tactics Squadron executes a high-altitude, low-opening parachute jump into Bowman Field in Louisville, Ky., April 17, 2021 to open the Thunder Over Louisville air show. The annual event featured more than 20 military and civilian aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 08:52
    Photo ID: 6605821
    VIRIN: 210417-Z-VT419-0261
    Resolution: 2003x3000
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Thunder air show features Kentucky Air Guard, P-51s [Image 19 of 19], by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS

    Louisville
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    Thunder Over Louisville
    123rd Spercial Tactics Squadron

