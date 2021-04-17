A P-51 Mustang performs an aerial demonstration over Bowman Field in Louisville, Ky., April 17, 2021, as part of the Thunder Over Louisville air show. The aircraft, nicknamed Swamp Fox, is now privately owned but once belonged to the active inventory of the Kentucky Air National Guard following World War II. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 08:52
|Photo ID:
|6605829
|VIRIN:
|210417-Z-VT419-1032
|Resolution:
|2370x1582
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Thunder air show features Kentucky Air Guard, P-51s [Image 19 of 19], by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT