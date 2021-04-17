Members of the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Special Tactics Squadron execute a high-altitude, low-opening parachute jump into Bowman Field in Louisville, Ky., April 17, 2021 to open the Thunder Over Louisville air show. The annual event featured more than 20 military and civilian aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2021 Date Posted: 04.19.2021 08:52 Photo ID: 6605817 VIRIN: 210417-Z-VT419-0026 Resolution: 1483x2221 Size: 1.39 MB Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thunder air show features Kentucky Air Guard, P-51s [Image 19 of 19], by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.