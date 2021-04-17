A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter performs an aerial demonstration over Bowman Field in Louisville, Ky., April 17, 2021, as part of the Thunder Over Louisville air show. The annual event featured more than 20 military and civilian air craft this year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2021 Date Posted: 04.19.2021 08:52 Photo ID: 6605825 VIRIN: 210417-Z-VT419-0742 Resolution: 3000x2003 Size: 2.85 MB Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thunder air show features Kentucky Air Guard, P-51s [Image 19 of 19], by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.