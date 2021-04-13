Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) conducts inport operations [Image 4 of 12]

    USS America (LHA 6) conducts inport operations

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Zline 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (April 13, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Samuel Heldwein, from Mead, Wash., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), conducts a non-destructive inspection on a pin for a spotting dolly tractor. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vincent E. Zline)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.18.2021 23:13
    VIRIN: 210412-N-RU810-1022
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) conducts inport operations [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Vincent Zline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AIMD
    aviation structural mechanic
    maintenance
    readiness
    USS America

