    USS America administers first ASVAB as a certified test site [Image 12 of 12]

    USS America administers first ASVAB as a certified test site

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Theodore Lee 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (April 15, 2021) Senior Chief Navy Counselor Scott Lane, from Malvern, Ohio, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), left, and Navy Counselor 1st Class Luis Pacheco, from Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, proctor the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery in the Fleet Activities Sasebo Community Educational Center. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Theodore C. Lee)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.18.2021 23:13
    Photo ID: 6605087
    VIRIN: 210415-N-FA868-1030
    Resolution: 5151x3434
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
    Hometown: TOA BAJA, PR
    Hometown: MALVERN, OH, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America administers first ASVAB as a certified test site [Image 12 of 12], by SA Theodore Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    capability
    education
    training
    capacity
    ASVAB
    USS America

