    USS America ABFs Preform Maintenance [Image 6 of 12]

    USS America ABFs Preform Maintenance

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shelby Tucker 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (April 14, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fueling) 2nd Class Jose Vicencio, from Queen Creek, Ariz., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), drains excess fuel from a JP-5 hose scheduled for troubleshooting. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shelby Tucker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.18.2021 23:13
    Photo ID: 6605081
    VIRIN: 210414-N-QM905-1014
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America ABFs Preform Maintenance [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Shelby Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    aviation boatswain's mate
    maintenance
    readiness
    USS America

