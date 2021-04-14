USS America ABFs Preform Maintenance

SASEBO, Japan (April 14, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fueling) 2nd Class Jose Vicencio, from Queen Creek, Ariz., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), drains excess fuel from a JP-5 hose scheduled for troubleshooting. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shelby Tucker)

