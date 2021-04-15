SASEBO, Japan (April 15, 2021) Engineman 2nd Class Tysen Pao, from San Diego, assigned to USS Warrior (MCM 10), retakes the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery in the Fleet Activities Sasebo Community Educational Center. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Theodore C. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2021 Date Posted: 04.18.2021 23:13 Photo ID: 6605085 VIRIN: 210415-N-FA868-1011 Resolution: 5186x3457 Size: 835.55 KB Location: SASEBO, JP Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America administers first ASVAB as a certified test site [Image 12 of 12], by SA Theodore Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.