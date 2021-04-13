USS America (LHA 6) conducts inport operations

SASEBO, Japan (April 13, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Samuel Heldwein, from Mead, Wash., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), conducts a non-destructive inspection on a pin for a spotting dolly tractor. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vincent E. Zline)

Date Taken: 04.13.2021
Location: SASEBO, JP