Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations [Image 3 of 6]

    Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations

    UNITED STATES

    04.18.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Gwyneth Vandevender 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    210418-N-VM474-1025 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 18, 2021) An MH-60S Sea Hawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28 lifts off from the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) April 18, 2021. Kearsarge, homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, is underway to certify for operations at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gwyneth Vandevender)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2021
    Date Posted: 04.18.2021 21:28
    Photo ID: 6605027
    VIRIN: 210418-N-VM474-1025
    Resolution: 1000x667
    Size: 532.73 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6], by SA Gwyneth Vandevender, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations
    Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations
    Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations
    Kearsarge Conducts Flight Ops
    Kearsarge Conducts Flight Ops
    Kearsarge Conducts Flight Ops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Kearsarge
    Sailors
    Wasp
    "U.S. Navy
    #USNavy"
    LHD3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT