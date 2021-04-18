210418-N-MZ836-1042 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 18, 2021) An MH-60S Sea Hawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28 lifts off from the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) April 18, 2021. Kearsarge, homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, is underway to certify for operations at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jesse Schwab)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2021 Date Posted: 04.18.2021 21:28 Photo ID: 6605025 VIRIN: 210418-N-MZ836-1042 Resolution: 1000x667 Size: 628.65 KB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jesse Schwab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.