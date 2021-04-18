Kearsarge Conducts Flight Ops

210418-N-YH603-1145 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 18, 2021) Sailors observe a MH-60S Sea Hawk attached to the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28 during flight deck qualifications on the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) April 18, 2021. Kearsarge, homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, is underway to certify for operations at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Casey Moore)

