Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations

210418-N-MZ836-3010 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 18, 2021) Sailors observe as a CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Heavy Helicopter 461 lands on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) during flight operations April 18, 2021. Kearsarge, homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, is underway to certify for operations at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jesse Schwab)

