210418-N-YH603-1152 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 18, 2021) Sailors collect foreign object debris on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) April 18, 2021. Kearsarge, homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, is underway to certify for operations at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Casey Moore)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2021 21:28
|Photo ID:
|6605031
|VIRIN:
|210418-N-YH603-1152
|Resolution:
|1000x667
|Size:
|536.91 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Kearsarge Conducts Flight Ops [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Casey Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT