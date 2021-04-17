Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marines and Sailors evacuate simulated casualties during MTX [Image 8 of 8]

    Marines and Sailors evacuate simulated casualties during MTX

    BRIDGEPORT, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Bray 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, carry a casualty towards a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter with the Oregon Army National Guard’s G/1-189 Aviation (MEDVAC), during Mountain Warfare Training Exercise (MTX), a sub event of Service Level Training Exercise 3-21 at Mountain Warfare Training Command, Bridgeport, California, on April 17, 2021. The purpose of MTX is to teach Marines to survive and operate in extreme weather and mountainous environments.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.18.2021 10:02
    Photo ID: 6604434
    VIRIN: 210417-M-MY519-1165
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 25.32 MB
    Location: BRIDGEPORT, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines and Sailors evacuate simulated casualties during MTX [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Andrew Bray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marines and Sailors evacuate simulated casualties during MTX
    Marines and Sailors evacuate simulated casualties during MTX
    Marines and Sailors evacuate simulated casualties during MTX
    Marines and Sailors evacuate simulated casualties during MTX
    Marines and Sailors evacuate simulated casualties during MTX
    Marines and Sailors evacuate simulated casualties during MTX
    Marines and Sailors evacuate simulated casualties during MTX
    Marines and Sailors evacuate simulated casualties during MTX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cold
    MTX
    MountainWarfare
    CrownJewel
    SLTE3-21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT