U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, carry a simulated casualty towards a loading zone while being instructed by Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Caleb Gifford, an instructor with Mountain Warfare Training Center Training Command, during Mountain Warfare Training Exercise (MTX), a sub event of Service Level Training Exercise 3-21 at MWTC, Bridgeport, California, on April 17, 2021. The purpose of MTX is to teach Marines to survive and operate in extreme weather and mountainous environments.

This work, Marines and Sailors evacuate simulated casualties during MTX [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Andrew Bray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.