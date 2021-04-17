A U.S. Marine mortarman with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, patrols towards an objective while carrying an M252 81mm mortar base plate during Mountain Warfare Training Exercise (MTX), a sub event of Service Level Training Exercise 3-21 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, on April 17, 2021. The purpose of MTX is to teach Marines to survive and operate in extreme weather and mountainous environments.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2021 10:01
|Photo ID:
|6604420
|VIRIN:
|210417-M-MY519-1012
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|25.64 MB
|Location:
|BRIDGEPORT, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Marines and Sailors evacuate simulated casualties during MTX [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Andrew Bray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT