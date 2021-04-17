Marines and Sailors evacuate simulated casualties during MTX

U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, stabilize a simulated casualty during Mountain Warfare Training Exercise (MTX), a sub event of Service Level Training Exercise 3-21 at Mountain Warfare Training Command, Bridgeport, California, on April 17, 2021. The purpose of MTX is to teach Marines to survive and operate in extreme weather and mountainous environments.

Date Taken: 04.17.2021
by LCpl Andrew Bray