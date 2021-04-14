Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Aerial gunnery prepares 12th CAB for Defender Europe 21 [Image 6 of 8]

    Aerial gunnery prepares 12th CAB for Defender Europe 21

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Chief Warrant Officer 3 Miguel Miranda and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Paul Myers, AH-64 pilots assigned to the 12th Combat Aviation, Wings of Victory, park their Apache at the forward area rearming and refueling point after completing the first set of aerial gunnery tables in Grafenwöhr Training Area on Apr. 14, 2021. (U.S Army photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.18.2021 11:53
    Photo ID: 6604415
    VIRIN: 210414-A-KM584-526
    Resolution: 8395x5597
    Size: 20.61 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aerial gunnery prepares 12th CAB for Defender Europe 21 [Image 8 of 8], by MAJ Robert Fellingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Aerial gunnery prepares 12th CAB for Defender Europe 21
    Aerial gunnery prepares 12th CAB for Defender Europe 21
    Aerial gunnery prepares 12th CAB for Defender Europe 21
    Aerial gunnery prepares 12th CAB for Defender Europe 21
    Aerial gunnery prepares 12th CAB for Defender Europe 21
    Aerial gunnery prepares 12th CAB for Defender Europe 21
    Aerial gunnery prepares 12th CAB for Defender Europe 21
    Aerial gunnery prepares 12th CAB for Defender Europe 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    ArmyTeam
    StrongerTogether
    Ready2Fight
    DefenderEurope
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT