Aerial gunnery prepares 12th CAB for Defender Europe 21

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Miguel Miranda and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Paul Myers, AH-64 pilots assigned to the 12th Combat Aviation, Wings of Victory, park their Apache at the forward area rearming and refueling point after completing the first set of aerial gunnery tables in Grafenwöhr Training Area on Apr. 14, 2021. (U.S Army photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham)

Date Taken: 04.14.2021
Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE