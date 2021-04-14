Aerial gunnery prepares 12th CAB for Defender Europe 21

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Gabriel Hall and Warrant Officer 1 Felipe Cantu, AH-64 pilots assigned to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, Wings of Victory, line up their Apache attack helicopter for a gun run during aerial gunnery tables at Grafenwöhr Training Area on Apr. 14, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham)

