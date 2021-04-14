Aerial gunnery prepares 12th CAB for Defender Europe 21

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Max Wannelius and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Laura Chmielowski, AH-64 pilots assigned to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, Wings of Victory, launch their Apache attack helicopter from the forward area rearming and refueling point to begin aerial gunnery tables at Grafenwöhr Training Area on Apr. 14, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham)

