Aerial gunnery prepares 12th CAB for Defender Europe 21

AH-64D Apache attack helicopters from the 12th Combat Aviation, Wings of Victory, launch from the forward area rearming and refueling point during aerial gunnery tables in Grafenwöhr Training Area on Apr. 14, 2021. (U.S Army photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham)

Date Taken: 04.14.2021 Date Posted: 04.18.2021 Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE