    Aerial gunnery prepares 12th CAB for Defender Europe 21

    Aerial gunnery prepares 12th CAB for Defender Europe 21

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    AH-64D Apache attack helicopters from the 12th Combat Aviation, Wings of Victory, launch from the forward area rearming and refueling point during aerial gunnery tables in Grafenwöhr Training Area on Apr. 14, 2021. (U.S Army photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.18.2021 11:53
    Photo ID: 6604412
    VIRIN: 210414-A-KM584-720
    Resolution: 4077x2875
    Size: 5.72 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Aerial gunnery prepares 12th CAB for Defender Europe 21, by MAJ Robert Fellingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

