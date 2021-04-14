Chief Warrant Officer 3 Gabriel Hall and Warrant Officer 1 Felipe Cantu, AH-64 pilots assigned to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, Wings of Victory, line up their Apache attack helicopter for a gun run during aerial gunnery tables at Grafenwöhr Training Area on Apr. 14, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2021 11:52
|Photo ID:
|6604417
|VIRIN:
|210414-A-KM584-525
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|26 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aerial gunnery prepares 12th CAB for Defender Europe 21 [Image 8 of 8], by MAJ Robert Fellingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
