U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Andres Tovar, 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron, left, showcases the K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care mannequin to the U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center command team, during the innovation demonstration, April 6, 2021 at Travis Air Force Base, California. MSAS air advisors provide critical training to partner nation defense forces in Central and South America to support Air Forces Southern counter narcotics mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Liliana Moreno)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2021 Date Posted: 04.16.2021 19:12 Photo ID: 6603268 VIRIN: 210406-F-ML202-1042 Resolution: 4776x3184 Size: 11.34 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EC command team visits West Coast Devil Raiders [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Liliana Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.