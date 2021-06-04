Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    EC command team visits West Coast Devil Raiders [Image 14 of 14]

    EC command team visits West Coast Devil Raiders

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Liliana Moreno 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Andres Tovar, 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron, left, showcases the K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care mannequin to the U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center command team, during the innovation demonstration, April 6, 2021 at Travis Air Force Base, California. MSAS air advisors provide critical training to partner nation defense forces in Central and South America to support Air Forces Southern counter narcotics mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Liliana Moreno)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 19:12
    Photo ID: 6603268
    VIRIN: 210406-F-ML202-1042
    Resolution: 4776x3184
    Size: 11.34 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EC command team visits West Coast Devil Raiders [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Liliana Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    EC command team visits West Coast Devil Raiders
    EC command team visits West Coast Devil Raiders
    EC command team visits West Coast Devil Raiders
    EC command team visits West Coast Devil Raiders
    EC command team visits West Coast Devil Raiders
    EC command team visits West Coast Devil Raiders
    EC command team visits West Coast Devil Raiders
    EC command team visits West Coast Devil Raiders
    EC command team visits West Coast Devil Raiders
    EC command team visits West Coast Devil Raiders
    EC command team visits West Coast Devil Raiders
    EC command team visits West Coast Devil Raiders
    EC command team visits West Coast Devil Raiders
    EC command team visits West Coast Devil Raiders

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Expeditionary
    621st Contingency Response Wing
    NAF
    USAF Expeditionary Center
    USAFEC
    multi-capable Airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT