U.S. Air Force Maj. Chantel Armstrong, 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron, right, highlights the Tactical Combat Casualty Care mannequin to the U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center command team, April 6, 2021 at Travis Air Force Base, California. Air advisors focus on mutual exchange of air mobility concepts and procedures with partner nations in the development of their air mobility systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Liliana Moreno)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 19:12
|Photo ID:
|6603267
|VIRIN:
|210406-F-ML202-1037
|Resolution:
|5283x3522
|Size:
|13.79 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EC command team visits West Coast Devil Raiders [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Liliana Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
