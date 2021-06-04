Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EC command team visits West Coast Devil Raiders [Image 11 of 14]

    EC command team visits West Coast Devil Raiders

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Liliana Moreno 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kenya Colon, 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron director of operations, briefs the U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center command team, during a capabilities briefing of the unit’s immersion April 6, 2021 at Travis Air Force Base, California. Air advisors focus on mutual exchange of air mobility concepts and procedures with partner nations in the development of their air mobility systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Liliana Moreno)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2021
    This work, EC command team visits West Coast Devil Raiders [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Liliana Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

