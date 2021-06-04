U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kenya Colon, 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron director of operations, briefs the U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center command team, during a capabilities briefing of the unit’s immersion April 6, 2021 at Travis Air Force Base, California. Air advisors focus on mutual exchange of air mobility concepts and procedures with partner nations in the development of their air mobility systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Liliana Moreno)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2021 Date Posted: 04.16.2021 19:12 Photo ID: 6603265 VIRIN: 210406-F-ML202-1014 Resolution: 5207x3093 Size: 4.45 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EC command team visits West Coast Devil Raiders [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Liliana Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.