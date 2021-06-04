EC command team visits West Coast Devil Raiders

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. David Carbajal, left, explains the role of public affairs personnel assigned to the contingency response wing to the U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center command team, during a capabilities briefing of the unit’s immersion April 6, 2021 at Travis Air Force Base, California. The 621st Contingency Response Wing is highly-specialized in training and rapidly deploying personnel to quickly open airfields and establish, expand, sustain, and coordinate air mobility operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Liliana Moreno)
