EC command team visits West Coast Devil Raiders

Maj. Gen. Mark Camerer, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, and wife Julie, ride in an MRZR all-terrain vehicle while visiting Devil Raiders of the 621st Contingency Response Wing, April 6, 2021 at Travis Air Force Base, California. Camerer visited several organizations to learn more about the diverse mission of the wing. (U.S. Air Force by Master Sgt. Liliana Moreno)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 19:12
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
