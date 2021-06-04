Maj. Gen. Mark Camerer, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, and wife Julie, ride in an MRZR all-terrain vehicle while visiting Devil Raiders of the 621st Contingency Response Wing, April 6, 2021 at Travis Air Force Base, California. Camerer visited several organizations to learn more about the diverse mission of the wing. (U.S. Air Force by Master Sgt. Liliana Moreno)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2021 Date Posted: 04.16.2021 19:12 Photo ID: 6603263 VIRIN: 210406-F-ML202-1192 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 8.22 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EC command team visits West Coast Devil Raiders [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Liliana Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.