210413-N-CM110-1016 SAN DIEGO (April 13, 2021) – Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Ariana Mcrimmon, left, and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Shane Miller prepare COVID-19 vaccine doses in the hangar bay aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 13. Sailors aboard Tripoli volunteered to receive COVID-19 vaccinations as part of the continuation of the first phase of the U.S. Department of Defense COVID-19 vaccination plan. Tripoli is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maci Sternod/Released)

