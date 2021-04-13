210413-N-LY160-1002 SAN DIEGO (April 13, 2021) – Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Bethany Ivey prepares a COVID-19 vaccine dose in the hangar bay aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 13. Sailors aboard Tripoli volunteered to receive COVID-19 vaccinations as part of the continuation of the first phase of the U.S. Department of Defense COVID-19 vaccination plan. Tripoli is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lee/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2021 Date Posted: 04.16.2021 17:40 Photo ID: 6603151 VIRIN: 210413-N-LY160-1002 Resolution: 5107x3648 Size: 1.38 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Michael Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.