210413-N-CM110-1048 SAN DIEGO (April 13, 2021) – Engineman Fireman Henry Martin receives a COVID-19 vaccine in the hangar bay aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 13. Sailors aboard Tripoli volunteered to receive COVID-19 vaccinations as part of the continuation of the first phase of the U.S. Department of Defense COVID-19 vaccination plan. Tripoli is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maci Sternod/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 17:40
|Photo ID:
|6603148
|VIRIN:
|210413-N-CM110-1048
|Resolution:
|4812x3208
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli [Image 13 of 13], by SN Maci Sternod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
