    USS Tripoli [Image 9 of 13]

    USS Tripoli

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Lee 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210413-N-LY160-1012 SAN DIEGO (April 13, 2021) – Sailors wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccine in the hangar bay aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 13. Sailors aboard Tripoli volunteered to receive COVID-19 vaccinations as part of the continuation of the first phase of the U.S. Department of Defense COVID-19 vaccination plan. Tripoli is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Lee/Released)

