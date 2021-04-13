Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli [Image 1 of 13]

    USS Tripoli

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Seaman Maci Sternod 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210413-N-CM110-1011 SAN DIEGO (April 13, 2021) – Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Percy stamps COVID-19 vaccination record cards in the hangar bay aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 13. Sailors aboard Tripoli volunteered to receive COVID-19 vaccinations as part of the continuation of the first phase of the U.S. Department of Defense COVID-19 vaccination plan. Tripoli is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maci Sternod/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 17:40
    Photo ID: 6603143
    VIRIN: 210413-N-CM110-1011
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli [Image 13 of 13], by SN Maci Sternod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    amphib
    USS
    Sailors
    US Navy
    Tripoli

