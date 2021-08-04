Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Installation hosts community leaders during Combined Leadership Tour [Image 5 of 5]

    Installation hosts community leaders during Combined Leadership Tour

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2021

    Photo by Daniel Malta 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Members of various professional development fellowships, visited the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division motor pool during a Combined Leadership Tour, April 8 on Fort Stewart, Georgia. The tour provided an in-depth look into the various missions and jobs performed by Fort Stewart Soldiers and civilians.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Installation hosts community leaders during Combined Leadership Tour [Image 5 of 5], by Daniel Malta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

