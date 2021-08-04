Installation hosts community leaders during Combined Leadership Tour

Members of various professional development fellowships, visited the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division motor pool during a Combined Leadership Tour, April 8 on Fort Stewart, Georgia. The tour provided an in-depth look into the various missions and jobs performed by Fort Stewart Soldiers and civilians.

