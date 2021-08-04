During the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Combined Leadership Tour, community leaders visit with 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers and get an

up-close look at the MQ-1C Gray Eagle, April 8 on Fort Stewart, Georgia. During the tour, attendees visited the 385th Military Police Battalion kennels, digital shooting range and more.

Date Taken: 04.08.2021 Date Posted: 04.16.2021 Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US This work, Installation hosts community leaders during Combined Leadership Tour [Image 5 of 5], by Daniel Malta, identified by DVIDS