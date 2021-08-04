During the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Combined Leadership Tour, community leaders visit with 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers and get an
up-close look at the MQ-1C Gray Eagle, April 8 on Fort Stewart, Georgia. During the tour, attendees visited the 385th Military Police Battalion kennels, digital shooting range and more.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 11:56
|Photo ID:
|6602355
|VIRIN:
|210408-A-DM187-102
|Resolution:
|960x720
|Size:
|63.63 KB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Installation hosts community leaders during Combined Leadership Tour [Image 5 of 5], by Daniel Malta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
