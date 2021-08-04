Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Installation hosts community leaders during Combined Leadership Tour [Image 2 of 5]

    Installation hosts community leaders during Combined Leadership Tour

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2021

    Photo by Daniel Malta 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    During the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Combined Leadership Tour, community leaders visit with 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers and get an
    up-close look at the MQ-1C Gray Eagle, April 8 on Fort Stewart, Georgia. During the tour, attendees visited the 385th Military Police Battalion kennels, digital shooting range and more.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 11:56
    Photo ID: 6602355
    VIRIN: 210408-A-DM187-102
    Resolution: 960x720
    Size: 63.63 KB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Installation hosts community leaders during Combined Leadership Tour [Image 5 of 5], by Daniel Malta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

