Installation hosts community leaders during Combined Leadership Tour

Photo By Daniel Malta | Members of various professional development fellowships, visited the 2nd Armored...... read more read more Photo By Daniel Malta | Members of various professional development fellowships, visited the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division motor pool during a Combined Leadership Tour, April 8 on Fort Stewart, Georgia. The tour provided an in-depth look into the various missions and jobs performed by Fort Stewart Soldiers and civilians. see less | View Image Page

Thirty representatives from Liberty, Bryan, Long and Waycross counties participated in the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Combined Leadership Tour, April 8 as part of the Leadership Georgia program.



Leadership Georgia is a multi-tiered program for business, civic and community leaders with a goal of building networks and work­ing together to better Georgia at all levels. The program is affiliat­ed with the Georgia Chamber of Commerce. It begins at the lowest level with programs conducted by county chambers of commerce.



“Our intent is to familiarize leadership classes with our installa­tion and its Soldiers, the history and the impact to the region. Focusing on people, demonstrating readiness, modernization, and partnerships,” said Chris Fletcher, Fort Stewart Public Affairs.



Attendees started the day with a command brief given by Steve Hood, Deputy to the Garrison Commander, who familiarized them with the installation, capabilities and basic mission.



Hood explained the maneuver space and training capability, combined with the ability to deploy anywhere in the world rapid­ly - making Stewart-Hunter the Army’s premier power projection platform. He noted most Soldiers and their Families live in com­munities the attendees represented. He thanked them for helping take care of those Families, adding Soldiers were able to concentrate on their mission, knowing their Families were being taken care of ate home.



The next stops included the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade’s, E Co. 3rd Avn. Regiment.; the 385th Military Police Battalion Military Working dogs kennel; the 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regt.; the Dir. of Plans, Training, Mobilization, and Security Engagement Skills Trainer; and Warriors Walk.



They learned about the basic mission, resources and capabilities at each of the locations and in some cases about training and partnership opportunities. To learn more about Leadership Georgia visit leadershipgeorgia.com.